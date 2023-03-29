I The Struts in Italia nel 2023: date e prezzi dei biglietti in prevendita per Milano ed Empoli (Di mercoledì 29 marzo 2023) Con i The Struts in Italia nel 2023 si arricchisce il calendario degli appuntamenti estivi internazionali del Belpaese. La band di Luke Spiller ritorna nello Stivale dopo l’esperienza agli I-Days di Milano del 2022, e nella città meneghina ritorneranno ad agosto per incendiare la bella stagione. I The Struts in Italia nel 2023: date e biglietti Il 2023 sarà l’anno del ritorno dei The Struts con due date ad agosto. Ecco il calendario con i prezzi dei biglietti in prevendita: 25 agosto 2023Milano, Circolo MagnoliaEarly bird (fino a esaurimento posti): € 20,00 + prev.Posto unico in piedi: € ...Leggi su optimagazine
Gli Struts arrivano in Italia ad agosto per due liveDopo la loro ultima esibizione agli I Days di Milano del 9 giugno 2022 gli Struts tornano in Italia come headliner. È la quarta volte che gli inglesi arrivano nel nostro paese (2017, 2019, 2122) e ...
