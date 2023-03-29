Gedeon Richter: Cariprazine demonstrates broad-spectrum antidepressant effects across different patient populations (Di mercoledì 29 marzo 2023) BUDAPEST, Hungary, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/
At the 31st Annual Meeting of the European Psychiatric Association (EPA), held between 25-28 March 2023 in Paris, France, new analyses of Cariprazine studies were presented by Gedeon Richter Plc. ers provided evidence for the effectiveness of Cariprazine in alleviating depressive symptoms in various diagnoses, as well as showed that the effectiveness of Cariprazine in improving negative symptoms in schizophrenia is similar in clinical trials and real-world settings. Furthermore, the TRR (Therapeutic Reference Range) of the trough plasma levels was highlighted. Schizophrenia is a chronic psychiatric disorder characterized by positive, negative, cognitive, and mood symptoms, affecting 1% of the population. Although antipsychotics are effective in the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Labbate (Gedeon Richter) - ‘progetto ‘L’età di mezzo’ nella nostra mission di prevenzione’
Farmaceutica - Gedeon Richter sostiene empowerment femminile nell”Età di mezzo’
Preadolescenza, Dei: "Non cambia solo il corpo ma anche visione del mondo"'L'Età di mezzo - Infanzia e preadolescenza, un terreno fertile per coltivare l'empowerment femminile' è l'evento organizzato dall'azienda farmaceutica Gedeon Richter Italia, tenutosi martedì 21 marzo presso il Centro Filologico Milanese, con l'obiettivo di mettere a confronto più voci su tematiche come la consapevolezza e la crescita femminile. A ...
