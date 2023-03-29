E-ink, il poster pubblicitario che funziona senza elettricità (Di mercoledì 29 marzo 2023) Realizzato da Sharp, è in e-ink e sfrutta l'illuminazione ambientale per mostrare immagini e scritte senza consumiLeggi su wired
Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... dede_slider_ : RT @dede_slider_: Magnamalo Poster colour + Sumi Ink @monsterhunter #MonsterHunter #MonsterHunterRise #Magnamalo #MHRise #MH https://t.… -
Il poster realizzato dai fan mostra il Punisher di Jon Bernthal che ... Asiatica Film Mediale
E Ink and Sharp Collaborate to Bring ePaper Digital "Posters" to MarketTetsuji Kawamura, Sharp executive officer and BU President of Smart Business Solutions BU, affirmed, "We are honored to be able to contribute to the development of the digital poster market with E Ink ...
Sharp and E Ink announce 42-inch “ePoster” zero-power digital poster displaySharp and E Ink Holdings have announced the launch of a 42-inch Black and White Electronic Paper Digital Poster Display (ePoster) that requires zero power consumption during display. The product uses ...
ink posterSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ink poster