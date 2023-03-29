BENTORNATA BELLA STAGIONEFarsiders lanciato su KickstarterDungeons & Dragons - Tutte le novità dal D&D DirectDLC The Elder Scrolls Online: Scribes of Fate disponibileNuovo phishing sfrutta iCloud, PayPal E Google DocsSWORD ART ONLINE ALICIZATION LYCORIS - secondo DLC disponibileElite Wireless Controller Series 2 - nuove colorazioni The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomAnnunciati i nuovi DJI Goggles Integra e RC Motion 2ASUS annuncia nuovi monitor della serie ProArtUltime Blog

Consip Taps DXC Technology for Italian Public Administration Digitalization

Consip Taps

Consip Taps DXC Technology for Italian Public Administration Digitalization (Di mercoledì 29 marzo 2023) ROME, Italy, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global Technology services company, has signed a contract with Consip to y transform Public Administrations across Italy's Public sector. Consip is the procurement arm of the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF). It operates as Italy's central purchasing body, supporting government organizations in their procurement activities and helping to direct complex and innovative transformation projects. Awarded three separate contracts, DXC has been chosen alongside a selection of Technology service providers to accelerate the digitization of Public sector services to maximize value for Italian citizens. The ...
