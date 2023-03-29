Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - nuove colorazioni The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomAnnunciati i nuovi DJI Goggles Integra e RC Motion 2ASUS annuncia nuovi monitor della serie ProArtProscenic presenta Floobot X1 e V10: robot aspirapolvere intelligentiIl fenomeno Super MarioHikvision: guida all'uso per le dashcamFractured Sanity lanciato su Steam e Meta QuestI Pokémon catturano la Rinascente di FirenzeFritz!Box 7590 AX RecensioneUltime Blog

Beauty history: quella volta che un imprenditore imparò a fare uno smalto (Di mercoledì 29 marzo 2023) Un'intuizione di un milanese, che importò dagli Stati Uniti la formula per creare uno smalto, ha portato alla nascita di un brand made in Italy, Layla Cosmetics, che dal 1936 è sinonimo di cura e bellezza delle unghie, davvero, per tutti
Nato nel 1936 a Milano, Layla Cosmetics è uno dei marchi italiani di smalti per unghie più longevo. Il brand è nato per un'idea del Commendatore Emanuele Rossetti che aveva scoperto e importato dagli ...
