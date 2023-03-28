The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomAnnunciati i nuovi DJI Goggles Integra e RC Motion 2ASUS annuncia nuovi monitor della serie ProArtProscenic presenta Floobot X1 e V10: robot aspirapolvere intelligentiIl fenomeno Super MarioHikvision: guida all'uso per le dashcamFractured Sanity lanciato su Steam e Meta QuestI Pokémon catturano la Rinascente di FirenzeFritz!Box 7590 AX RecensioneCresce lo spreco di cibo nel mondo: le possibili soluzioni di ...Ultime Blog

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, confermato Nintendo Switch OLED a tema (Di martedì 28 marzo 2023) Se ne parlava, se ne parlava e l’edizione speciale di Nintendo Switch OLED a tema The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom è realtà Molti aspetti di The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sono stati chiacchierati a lungo, e oltre al gameplay sul quale la Grande N ha finalmente fatto luce c’è anche la presenza di un modello a tema di Nintendo Switch OLED. L’elegante edizione speciale della console, dal design esclusivo, è stata rivelata (o dovremmo dire confermata, visti i recenti rumor) dal Colosso di Kyoto subito dopo i dieci minuti che abbiamo passato con piacere in compagnia di Eiji Aonuma. La console non ...
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom si concentra sulla creazione La prima cosa da sapere è che Tears of the Kingdom sarà caratterizzato dallo stesso mondo aperto di Breath of the Wild, ma con ...

In un nuovo video di The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , Eiji Aonuma, producer della serie The Legend of Zelda, ha mostrato nuovo gameplay per l'imminente uscita su Nintendo Switch.

La nuova console Nintendo Switch - Modello OLED Edizione Speciale The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, con un esclusivo design dedicato a The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom è stata presentata e mostrata ufficialmente: sarà lanciata il 28 Aprile .

È finalmente arrivato il primo vero gameplay di The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, il gioco di Nintendo Switch previsto per maggio 2023.

Nel primo gameplay di The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ci sono elementi che fanno sognare i fan. Con ben 4 nuovi poteri dalla spiccata creatività, Link è pronto a rivoluzionare il mondo di ...
