The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, confermato Nintendo Switch OLED a tema (Di martedì 28 marzo 2023) Se ne parlava, se ne parlava e l'edizione speciale di Nintendo Switch OLED a tema The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom è realtà Molti aspetti di The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sono stati chiacchierati a lungo, e oltre al gameplay sul quale la Grande N ha finalmente fatto luce c'è anche la presenza di un modello a tema di Nintendo Switch OLED. L'elegante edizione speciale della console, dal design esclusivo, è stata rivelata (o dovremmo dire confermata, visti i recenti rumor) dal Colosso di Kyoto subito dopo i dieci minuti che abbiamo passato con piacere in compagnia di Eiji Aonuma.

