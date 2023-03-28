GEP'S PROCUREMENT & SUPPLY CHAIN SOFTWARE SELECTED BY SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, THE LEADING MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, TO TRANSFORM SOURCE-TO-PAY AND DRIVE NEW VALUE (Di martedì 28 marzo 2023) CLARK, N.J., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
GEP®, a LEADING provider of PROCUREMENT SOFTWARE and PROCUREMENT services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, one the world's LEADING MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY companies, has SELECTED GEP SOFTWARE™, the industry's premier PROCUREMENT and SUPPLY CHAIN SOFTWARE platform, following a competitive review. SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS has approximately 69,500 employees worldwide, with revenue of around €21.7 billion in 2022, and is pioneering the next generation of health care TECHNOLOGY solutions. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
