Climate quitting | sei disposto a rinunciare al lavoro se fa male all’ambiente?

Cos'è il climate quitting: il rifiuto o l'abbandono di un lavoro poco ... Ohga!

THE founder of a training provider in Southampton has joined a once-in-a-lifetime expedition to Antarctica in a bid to see any effects of climate change first-hand. Kiwi Education founder and managing ...THE founder of a training provider in Southampton has joined a once-in-a-lifetime expedition to Antarctica in a bid to see any effects of climate change first-hand. Kiwi Education founder and managing ...