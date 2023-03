AJ McLean e Rochelle Karidis | separazione “temporanea” per costruire un “futuro più forte”

Da Ava a Elliott, la figlia di AJ McLean cambia nome: "La sostengo al milione %" News – Roba da Donne

The Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean and his wife Rochelle have decided to take some time apart. On Monday, the singer and the beauty professional announced that they had mutually chosen to "temporarily" ...AJ McLean and his wife Rochelle are pressing pause on their marriage, according to TMZ.The Backstreet Boys singer, 45, and Rochelle, 41, are separating after 11 years of marriage, but they do ...