Woolpert Opens Paris Office, Expands Support for Google Maps Platform Customers in Europe (Di lunedì 27 marzo 2023) Paris, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Woolpert has opened an Office in Paris to expand Support for Google Maps Platform Customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Woolpert Senior Account Executive Eric Le Monnier will manage the Paris Office, working in concert with Mark Williams, who manages Woolpert's Google-focused Office in London. Woolpert began providing Google Maps Platform services to EMEA Customers in June 2022, after nearly a decade of delivering award-winning Google Maps and ...
