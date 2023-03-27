Woolpert Opens Paris Office | Expands Support for Google Maps Platform Customers in Europe

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 27 marzo 2023), March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/has opened aninto expandforin, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).Senior Account Executive Eric Le Monnier will manage the, working in concert with Mark Williams, who manages's-focusedin London.began providingservices to EMEAin June 2022, after nearly a decade of delivering award-winningand ...