FOXY - VENDITE IN NEGOZIO CON LA TECNOLOGIA DI SHOPFULLYCome sarà la nuova edizione de I Sogni C...ostruiti di Vito Maria ...FUT BirthdayCICLSIMO Caso Tiberi: si parla della rescissione del contratto da ...GTA$ e RP doppi nelle missioni storia di LOS SANTOS DRUG WARSORIZZONTI POKÉMON - SVELATA LA PROSSIMA SERIE ANIMATAGFN Thursday: più di 1.500 giochi disponibili BLOOD BOWL 3 - AGGIORNAMENTO SUI MIGLIORAMENTI IN ARRIVOPARK BEYOND ARRIVERÀ SU PC E CONSOLEKeicho Nijimura si unisce a JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle ...Ultime Blog

Transcoding and Content Security Workflow Simplified | INKA Entworks' s PallyCon and Dolby Hybrik Join Hands for an Integrated Solution

Transcoding and

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Transcoding and Content Security Workflow Simplified: INKA Entworks's PallyCon and Dolby Hybrik Join Hands for an Integrated Solution (Di lunedì 27 marzo 2023) SAN JOSE, Calif., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/

PallyCon, a premium, cloud-based Content protection service from INKA Entworks has collaborated with Dolby Hybrik, a cloud media processing platform, to provide Transcoding and top-notch Content Security services in a single Workflow and in a Simplified manner. "The integration of Hybrik into PallyCon helps streaming services appropriately transcode their Content quickly, easily, and affordably — and deliver it with studio-grade Security," says INKA Entworks CEO James Ahn. Hybrik fits well in all of INKA ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

VeriSilicon collaborates with Microsoft to deliver Windows 10 to the Edge

... high - definition audio and voice, in - vehicle infotainment, video surveillance, IoT connectivity, smart wearable, high - end application processor, video transcoding acceleration and intelligent ...

Defenx migra sull'Akamai Connected Cloud

Anche l'infrastruttura di transcoding è stata notevole, con un approccio orientato al cliente. La partnership con Akamai "Abbiamo un rapporto stretto e di fiducia con Akamai da oltre 15 anni", ...

5.5G Core: Enabling All Services and Moving Towards an Intelligent World

Facing this trend, new media processing technologies like intelligent media identification and scheduling, intelligent transcoding, intelligent stitching, and multi - stream synchronization, are ...

12 titoli sanitari in movimento, after-market del 24/03/2023  Benzinga Italia

Transcoding and Content Security Workflow Simplified: INKA Entworks's PallyCon and Dolby Hybrik Join Hands for an Integrated Solution

PallyCon, a premium, cloud-based content protection service from INKA Entworks has collaborated with Dolby Hybrik, a cloud media processing platform ...

Deel and RAMP Global agree major partnership to provide corporates and fast-growth employers with access to the best global talent

Deel, the all-in-one HR platform for global teams, has announced a strategic partnership with talent acquisition platform RAMP Global to provide its thousands of enterprise customers with access to ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Transcoding and
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Transcoding and Transcoding Content Security Workflow Simplified