The Legend of Zelda: domani vedremo il gameplay di Tears of the Kingdom (Di lunedì 27 marzo 2023) L’interfaccia di Tears of the Kingdom è con le spalle al muro: ventiquattro ore ci separano dal gameplay del prossimo The Legend of Zelda Chi tra voi si ricorda cos’abbiamo detto di recente sul gameplay dell’attesissimo The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Per i più distratti, ci limiteremo a definire la campagna marketing per il gioco come una delle più nebulose della storia della Grande N. A grandi linee, il minimo che potremmo aspettarci è “Breath of the Wild, ma più in grande”. E sebbene il Colosso di Kyoto abbia a più riprese riassunto così la premessa, di recente Eiji Aonuma si è anche sbottonato parlando di un loop di gameplay capace di “alterare visivamente il mondo di gioco”. Stiamo ... Leggi su tuttotek (Di lunedì 27 marzo 2023) L’interfaccia diof theè con le spalle al muro: ventiquattro ore ci separano daldel prossimo TheofChi tra voi si ricorda cos’abbiamo detto di recente suldell’attesissimo Theofof the? Per i più distratti, ci limiteremo a definire la campagna marketing per il gioco come una delle più nebulose della storia della Grande N. A grandi linee, il minimo che potremmo aspettarci è “Breath of the Wild, ma più in grande”. E sebbene il Colosso di Kyoto abbia a più riprese riassunto così la premessa, di recente Eiji Aonuma si è anche sbottonato parlando di un loop dicapace di “alterare visivamente il mondo di gioco”. Stiamo ...

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... Wiizpig : RT @NintendoItalia: Unisciti a Eiji Aonuma, il producer della serie The Legend of #Zelda, alle ore 16:00 del 28/03 per scoprire circa 10 mi… - GameHugITA : RT @Console_Tribe: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo mostrerà 10 minuti di gameplay domani - - alpha_lekter : RT @NintendoItalia: Unisciti a Eiji Aonuma, il producer della serie The Legend of #Zelda, alle ore 16:00 del 28/03 per scoprire circa 10 mi… - Okuyasu_Ita : RT @NintendoItalia: Unisciti a Eiji Aonuma, il producer della serie The Legend of #Zelda, alle ore 16:00 del 28/03 per scoprire circa 10 mi… - mark20844897 : RT @NintendoItalia: Unisciti a Eiji Aonuma, il producer della serie The Legend of #Zelda, alle ore 16:00 del 28/03 per scoprire circa 10 mi… -