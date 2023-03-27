Pharming announces US FDA approval of Joenja® (leniolisib) as the first and only treatment indicated for APDS

(Di lunedì 27 marzo 2023) -(activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3K?) syndrome) is a rare and progressive primary immunodeficiencyis a targetedoffor adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and olderis expected to launch in the US in early Aprilwill host a conference call for investors and analysts on March 27 at 14:00 CEST/08:00 EST LEIDEN, The Netherlands, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/Group N.V. ("" or "the Company") (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR)that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved) for theof activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3K?) syndrome ...

