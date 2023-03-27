On the Hungaroring | Yadea Unveiled Its High-Performance Electric Motorcycles to Appeal to a Green and Low-Carbon Lifestyle

(Di lunedì 27 marzo 2023) BUDAPEST, Hungary, March 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/(01585.HK), the world's leadingtwo-wheeler brand, is excited to announce its first Test Ride event at the renownedcircuit in Hungary, which gave attendees the opportunity to experience's latest models and get a feel for the company's commitment to innovation and sustainability. The perfect expression of racing spirit,Keeness, is equipped with a self-developed 10 kW mid-drive motor with a Max.speed reaching 100KM/H, giving an impressivefor thrill seekers. Its dual 72V/32Ah lithium batteries come with a feature of ultra-energy density and are removable for charging, making it a perfect choice for the young to have a light travel experience without low battery ...

event atis just one way to share Yadea's passion for sustainable green transportation withworld. Yadea's other electric scooters have been well received byHungarian ......Gran Premio di Gran Bretagna Silverstone 21 - 23 luglio 2023 Gran Premio d'Ungheria28 -...International Circuit 20 - 22 ottobre 2023 Gran Premio degli Stati Uniti d'America Circuit of......Gran Premio di Gran Bretagna Silverstone 21 - 23 luglio 2023 Gran Premio d'Ungheria28 -...International Circuit 20 - 22 ottobre 2023 Gran Premio degli Stati Uniti d'America Circuit of...

Assemblea della rete europea delle Autorità a tutela dei ... ANAC

Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Thief River Ford in Thief River Falls, Minnesota from Steve Lillestol to ...JDDJ and Shop Now, the on-demand retail business jointly launched by JD.com, and Dada Group , has reported great growth amidst significant expansion over the last 12 months in recent annual results.