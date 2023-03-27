Macron e MBS discutono di difesa, energia e Libano (Di lunedì 27 marzo 2023) Il presidente francese Emmanuel Macron ha avuto un colloquio telefonico con il principe ereditario saudita Mohammed bin Salman (MBS). I due leader hanno discusso di difesa, energia e Libano. Macron ha anche parlato con il primo ministro iracheno. Macron parla con il principe ereditario saudita MBS Il presidente francese Emmanuel Macron e il principe ereditario Leggi su periodicodaily
Macron «riabilita» bin Salman, principe ereditario dell'Arabia Saudita Avvenire
France president Macron, Saudi Arabia's MbS discuss boosting Lebanon supportFrench President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman (MbS) "expressed a common concern about the situation in Lebanon, and reiterated their determination to work together to ...
