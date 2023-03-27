DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: IN ARRIVO LE LINEE DI ACTION FIGURESOne-O-One Games Annuncia Fury Roads Survivors!FOXY - VENDITE IN NEGOZIO CON LA TECNOLOGIA DI SHOPFULLYCome sarà la nuova edizione de I Sogni C...ostruiti di Vito Maria ...FUT BirthdayCICLSIMO Caso Tiberi: si parla della rescissione del contratto da ...GTA$ e RP doppi nelle missioni storia di LOS SANTOS DRUG WARSORIZZONTI POKÉMON - SVELATA LA PROSSIMA SERIE ANIMATAGFN Thursday: più di 1.500 giochi disponibili BLOOD BOWL 3 - AGGIORNAMENTO SUI MIGLIORAMENTI IN ARRIVOUltime Blog

Macron e MBS discutono di difesa | energia e Libano

Macron MBS

Macron e MBS discutono di difesa, energia e Libano (Di lunedì 27 marzo 2023) Il presidente francese Emmanuel Macron ha avuto un colloquio telefonico con il principe ereditario saudita Mohammed bin Salman (MBS). I due leader hanno discusso di difesa, energia e Libano. Macron ha anche parlato con il primo ministro iracheno. Macron parla con il principe ereditario saudita MBS Il presidente francese Emmanuel Macron e il principe ereditario
Macron e MBS discutono di difesa, energia e Libano

Macron «riabilita» bin Salman, principe ereditario dell'Arabia Saudita  Avvenire

France president Macron, Saudi Arabia's MbS discuss boosting Lebanon support

French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman (MbS) "expressed a common concern about the situation in Lebanon, and reiterated their determination to work together to ...

My brother was killed by the Saudi regime – Formula 1 needs to take a tougher stance against these atrocities

This is where bodies like Formula One and their corporate sponsors help the Saudi dictatorship distract from its atrocities with sporting spectacles, projecting a false image for one of the most ...
