LyondellBasell and EEW sign LOI for potential advanced waste sorting (Di lunedì 27 marzo 2023) ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and HELMSTEDT, Germany, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/
LyondellBasell, a global leader in the chemical industry, and EEW Energy from waste, a leading company in thermal waste treatment in Europe recently signed a letter of intent (LOI). The LOI includes exploring a potential long-term strategic partnership to extract and recycle plastics out of incineration waste streams. This proposed collaboration would potentially include construction of waste pre-sorting facilities at or near EEW incineration plants to remove plastics from waste streams bound for incineration, and investment in advanced sorting facilities to further sort and refine the plastic that has been ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
LyondellBasell, a global leader in the chemical industry, and EEW Energy from waste, a leading company in thermal waste treatment in Europe recently signed a letter of intent (LOI). The LOI includes exploring a potential long-term strategic partnership to extract and recycle plastics out of incineration waste streams. This proposed collaboration would potentially include construction of waste pre-sorting facilities at or near EEW incineration plants to remove plastics from waste streams bound for incineration, and investment in advanced sorting facilities to further sort and refine the plastic that has been ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
A Ferrara torna 'Cammin...Andos', camminata di sensibilizzazione e beneficenza organizzata da Csi e LyondellBasell'Ringrazio perciò Csi e LyondellBasell' conclude Coletti 'per continuare ad organizzare una manifestazione che da un lato sensibilizza i cittadini a prevenire, dall'altra lancia a tante donne il ...
LyondellBasell annuncia l'acquisizione del Gruppo MepolJones Day and Wardynski & Partners sono stati i consulenti legali di LyondellBasell per l'operazione. Per il Gruppo Mepol Special Affairs S.r.l. ha svolto l'incarico di advisor finanziario e Gitti & ...
Consegnati alle organizzazioni di volontariato i fondi raccolti al Concerto di Beneficenza dell'Aeronautica MilitareHanno sostenuto l'iniziativa benefica diverse realtà imprenditoriali del territorio: LyondellBasell, CPR System, Moccia - Zabov, Intesa Sanpaolo, Pivetti Molini, Holding Ferrara Servizi, Dinamica ...
Il gruppo Usa LyondellBasell compra i composti riciclati italiani Mepol BeBeez
LyondellBasell, EEW to Explore Plastics RecyclingLyondellBasell Industries N.V. and EEW Energy from Waste GmbH said they have signed a letter of intent that includes exploring a long-term partnership to extract and recycle plastics out of ...
Konscious Foodstm Wins 2023 VegNews Best of Show AwardThis honor from VegNews, the world's #1 plant-based media brand, recognizes... at 08:00 LyondellBasell and EEW sign LOI for potential advanced waste sorting LyondellBasell, a global leader in the ...
LyondellBasell andSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LyondellBasell and