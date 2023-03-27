Eureka Reveals a New Solution for Spring Cleaning with Ease (Di lunedì 27 marzo 2023) FRANKFURT, Germany, March 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Eureka, a renowned vacuum brand, dedicated to innovative technologies, has announced a new Solution for Spring Cleaning in Europe. To improve user experience and provide an advantage for shoppers across the region, Eureka has selected one of its most popular vacuums in Europe - Eureka AK10. Eureka Vacuum Cleaner AK10 http://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B09XJ2CG76/ is a stick cordless vacuum that can perform multiple functions. One of the main advantages of this model is the strong performance of its highly efficient brushless digital motor with 450W power and 110,000 rpm speed. While being remarkably quiet, it has a long standby time, and can handle a variety of Cleaning tasks. This stick ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
