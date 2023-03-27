DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: IN ARRIVO LE LINEE DI ACTION FIGURESOne-O-One Games Annuncia Fury Roads Survivors!FOXY - VENDITE IN NEGOZIO CON LA TECNOLOGIA DI SHOPFULLYCome sarà la nuova edizione de I Sogni C...ostruiti di Vito Maria ...FUT BirthdayCICLSIMO Caso Tiberi: si parla della rescissione del contratto da ...GTA$ e RP doppi nelle missioni storia di LOS SANTOS DRUG WARSORIZZONTI POKÉMON - SVELATA LA PROSSIMA SERIE ANIMATAGFN Thursday: più di 1.500 giochi disponibili BLOOD BOWL 3 - AGGIORNAMENTO SUI MIGLIORAMENTI IN ARRIVOUltime Blog

Aramco to expand presence in China by acquiring 10% stake in Rongsheng Petrochemical

Aramco expand

Aramco to expand presence in China by acquiring 10% stake in Rongsheng Petrochemical (Di lunedì 27 marzo 2023) - Deal involves placement of 480,000 barrels per day of crude to the largest integrated refining and chemicals complex in China DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Aramco, one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, has signed definitive agreements to acquire a 10% interest in Shenzhen-listed Rongsheng Petrochemical Co. Ltd. ("Rongsheng") for RMB 24.6 billion ($3.6 billion at current exchange rates), in a deal that would significantly expand its downstream presence in China.     Through the strategic arrangement, Aramco would supply 480,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Arabian crude oil to Rongsheng affiliate Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical Co. Ltd (ZPC), under a long-term sales ...
Aramco and DHL Supply Chain announce new end - to - end Procurement and Logistics Hub joint venture

The joint venture would initially focus on Saudi Arabia, with aspirations to expand across the MENA region. Aramco's preeminent energy and industrial supply chain ecosystem and DHL's world - class ...

L'alleanza della finanza per il clima continua a finanziare le fossili  Valori.it

Saudi Aramco bolsters China investments with $3.6bn refinery deal

Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil producer, has agreed to acquire a 10 per cent stake in China’s oil refining giant Rongsheng Petrochemical for $3.6bn (SAR784bn), a deal that will significantly ...
