Aramco to expand presence in China by acquiring 10% stake in Rongsheng Petrochemical

Aramco, one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, has signed definitive agreements to acquire a 10% interest in Shenzhen-listed Rongsheng Petrochemical Co. Ltd. ("Rongsheng") for RMB 24.6 billion ($3.6 billion at current exchange rates), in a deal that would significantly expand its downstream presence in China. Through the strategic arrangement, Aramco would supply 480,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Arabian crude oil to Rongsheng affiliate Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical Co. Ltd (ZPC), under a long-term sales
Aramco and DHL Supply Chain announce new end - to - end Procurement and Logistics Hub joint ventureThe joint venture would initially focus on Saudi Arabia, with aspirations to expand across the MENA region. Aramco's preeminent energy and industrial supply chain ecosystem and DHL's world - class
