Appian appoints Douglas Coleman as Head of Mexico

Appian appoints Douglas Coleman as Head of Mexico (Di lunedì 27 marzo 2023) Highlights LONDON, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian" or the "Company"), the investment advisor to long-term value-focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies, today announces the appointment of Douglas Coleman as Head of Mexico. Based in Hermosillo, Douglas is responsible for developing Appian's relationships with mining companies in Mexico, by identifying and sourcing investment opportunities that align with Appian's objectives. His core areas of focus include due diligence, executing transactions and presenting potential investments to Appian's Investment Committee. Douglas will also lead on promoting ...
Appian Capital Advisory LLP: Appian appoints Douglas Coleman as Head of Mexico

Highlights Appointment of Douglas Coleman will drive Appian's ambitious expansion plans in MexicoDouglas will focus on strengthening Appian's presence in the country through sourcing and ...

Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian" or the "Company"), the investment advisor to long-term value-focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies, today ...
