WWE | Chelsea Green vorrebbe diventare la GM di Raw

Bianca Belair ed Asuka sconfiggono Chelsea Green e Piper Niven The Shield Of Wrestling

Matt Cardona says he has found his Sensational Sherri in Steph De Lander. Matt Cardona, alongside his wife, Chelsea Green, reinvented himself on the independent scene. However, Chelsea Green is now ...WWE held a live event on Saturday night from Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, and here are the results, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com: ...