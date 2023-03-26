Think smaller. Addio a Gordon Moore, re dei chip (Di domenica 26 marzo 2023) Prima di dare il nome alla “Legge di Moore”, Gordon Moore, scomparso il 24 marzo a 94 anni, era un bambino introverso che adorava la chimica e le esplosioni. Dopo il PhD in chimica a Caltech, nella sua vita si alternano ricerca e impresa. Moore è un ricercatore che ha avuto la fortuna e la determinazione di vivere e costruire in prima persona l’industria dei semiconduttori, che ha cambiato il mondo e ha plasmato l’era digitale. La “legge di Moore” nasce con un articolo pubblicato nel 1965 sulla rivista Electronics dal titolo Cramming More Components onto Integrated Circuits, sull’evoluzione del settore, in particolare sull’aumetno di componenti sui circuiti integrati fino al 1975. Come scrive su Twitter l’esperto Alessandro Aresu, la “legge di Moore” non è una “legge” scientifica. È ...Leggi su formiche
Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... MarazitiMassimo : RT @alearesu: Anche lì, un grande articolo del 1995, a firma Moore, in cui parla della sua “legge” tra virgolette, senza darsi arie. Cita l… - alearesu : Anche lì, un grande articolo del 1995, a firma Moore, in cui parla della sua “legge” tra virgolette, senza darsi ar… -
Gordon Moore, Intel Co - Founder, Dies at 94... continually making electronics faster, smaller and cheaper, became the driving force behind the ... "I can think of no better way to honor Gordon and the profound impact he's had on this company than by ...
remove negative news in the united states enters Privacy Guaranteed' first company in the world that guarantees to delete a newsA smaller share of Americans " though still about four - in - ten (39%) " think the same right should be applied to data collected by law enforcement, such as criminal records or mugshots. Public ...
Micro Battery Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 842 Million by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 20.9% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 - Data ...Type Insights Most people think that the part of the market that doesn't need to be charged will ... Because these batteries are smaller, they use more power and need to be charged more often if you ...
Bistrot Music Club, alta miscelazione sulle Dolomiti | bargiornale Bargiornale
10 Things People Immediately Think of When You Mention CanadaI immediately think of unyielding politeness ... Things Non-Americans Are Worried About the Most for America The Best Places To Live in the U.S.: 25 Small to Mid Size Cities That Have It All » ...
Why the biggest banks 'could be natural beneficiaries' of current turmoil: strategistThe biggest U.S. banks stand to become even more powerful in the wake of the banking crisis — whereas regional banks could lose their foothold.
Think smallerSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Think smaller