WWE: Cm Punk “trascina” Dominik dopo che Rey Mysterio ha accettato la sfida per Wrestlemania (Di sabato 25 marzo 2023) Rey Mysterio ha finalmente messo le mani su Dominik Mysterio questa settimana a SmackDown, dopo aver evitato per settimane il confronto. Rey si è persino trasferito nel brand blu per allontanarsi da Dominik, ma non ha funzionato. Ora i due sono pronti a scontrarsi a Wrestlemania 39. CM Punk non è più presente in WWE da anni, ma ha notato l’interazione tra Rey e Dominik a SmackDown. Rey Mysterio ha pubblicato uno screenshot del momento accaduto a SmackDown con Dominik, insieme ad una didascalia. Ha parlato di limiti e di come Dominik abbia superato quella linea. “Ogni uomo ha i suoi limiti… Non dimenticare che non è solo tua madre, ma anche mia moglie.” CM Punk ha visto ...Leggi su zonawrestling
CM Punk has a hilarious reaction to Rey Mysterio agreeing to fight Dominik at WWE WrestleManiaCM Punk has been in the headlines the last few days due to various reasons including speculation about his AEW status to his wild rant on Instagram to an interesting story about how he met Shawn ...
CM Punk Reacts To Rey Mysterio Attacking Dominik On SmackDown: 'I've Wanted To Punch Him For 13 Years'"Good for you Rey," he said. "I've wanted to punch him for 13 years!" Dominik is 25 years old as of this writing, so Punk's claim indicates that he's wanted to punch the WWE superstar since he was 12 ...
