Tottenham e Newcastle puntano su Manuel Ugarte (Di sabato 25 marzo 2023) Notizia fresca giunta in redazione: Il Tottenham Hotspur sarebbe interessato a firmare il centrocampista dello Sporting CP Manuel Ugarte alla fine della stagione. Un rapporto di Record (h/t SportWitness) afferma che il Tottenham Hotspur ha ampiamente osservato il giocatore in questa stagione. Inoltre, il rapporto aggiunge che anche il Newcastle United è interessato a ingaggiare il giocatore. Il Tottenham ha seguito da vicino l'Ugarte durante lo scontro contro lo Sporting CP nella fase a gironi della Champions League all'inizio di questa stagione. Inoltre, hanno inviato scout per vedere il giocatore in azione contro l'Arsenal anche negli ottavi di finale di Europa League. Il centrocampista difensivo uruguaiano ha impressionato per le sue prestazioni contro i ...

