'The Well', Peppe Fonzo nel cast del film internazionale diretto da Zampaglione (Di sabato 25 marzo 2023) Tempo di lettura: < 1 minutoC'è anche un attore beneventano nel cast di "The Well", il film internazionale diretto da Federico Zampaglione, cantautore dei Tiromancino. Si tratta di Peppe Fonzo che nel lungometraggio, prodotto da Iperuranio film, veste i panni del perfido albergatore. Per lui una settimana di riprese a Sambuci, in provincia di Roma. Per la sua quinta volta dietro la macchina da presa, Zampaglione punta ancora sull'horror. Nel film, che uscirà sul grande schermo, la protagonista è Lauren LaVera nei panni di Lisa Gray, una giovane restauratrice, figlia d'arte, che si reca in un piccolo villaggio italiano per portare al suo antico splendore un dipinto medievale. Lei non lo sa, ma metterà la sua vita in ...

