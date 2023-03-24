GTA$ e RP doppi nelle missioni storia di LOS SANTOS DRUG WARSORIZZONTI POKÉMON - SVELATA LA PROSSIMA SERIE ANIMATAGFN Thursday: più di 1.500 giochi disponibili BLOOD BOWL 3 - AGGIORNAMENTO SUI MIGLIORAMENTI IN ARRIVOPARK BEYOND ARRIVERÀ SU PC E CONSOLEKeicho Nijimura si unisce a JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle ...Hearthstone presenta l'Anno del LupoSYNCED IN ARRIVO QUEST’ESTATE SU PCE' la prima volta al mondo! riacquista la vista grazie a un ...Alitosi: cosa causa l'alito cattivoUltime Blog

Who's next. Mercati ansiogeni, gli inviti alla calma sono un placebo. E Deutsche Bank finisce nel vortice

Who's next. Mercati ansiogeni, gli inviti alla calma sono un placebo. E Deutsche Bank finisce nel vortice (Di venerdì 24 marzo 2023) Bce e capi di Stato cercano di calmare le acque: "Banche europee solide e liquide". Sulla stessa linea gli analisti, che sottolineano come il gruppo tedesco "non è Credit Suisse". Piazza Affari chiude la settimana in calo del 2,2% e gli istituti di credito cedono oltre il 4%
Who's next. Mercati ansiogeni, gli inviti alla calma sono un placebo. E Deutsche Bank finisce nel vortice

Nell'ultima giornata di Borsa della settimana, le tensioni finanziarie partono dalla tedesca Deutsche Bank e da lì si propagano a tutto il sistema bancario mondiale e ovviamente alle Borse. Il ...

