Newgen Named as a Leader in Analyst Report on Content Platforms | Q1 2023

Newgen Named as a Leader in Analyst Report on Content Platforms, Q1 2023 (Di venerdì 24 marzo 2023) Independent research firm recognized Newgen with the highest possible scores in 12 criteria NEW DELHI, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Newgen Software, a global provider of digital transformation platform, NewgenONE, announced that it has been recognized as a 'Leader' in The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q1 2023, authored by Cheryl McKinnon et al. The Forrester Wave™ evaluated NewgenONE Contextual Content Services Platform among 13 most significant Content platform providers based on 26 criteria to help technology management professionals select the right platform for their needs. According to the Forrester Report, "Organizations looking for an advanced Content ...
