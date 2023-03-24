Newgen Named as a Leader in Analyst Report on Content Platforms | Q1 2023

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 24 marzo 2023) Independent research firm recognizedwith the highest possible scores in 12 criteria NEW DELHI, March 24,/PRNewswire/Software, a global provider of digital transformation platform,ONE, announced that it has been recognized as a '' in The Forrester Wave™:, Q1, authored by Cheryl McKinnon et al. The Forrester Wave™ evaluatedONE ContextualServices Platform among 13 most significantplatform providers based on 26 criteria to help technology management professionals select the right platform for their needs. According to the Forrester, "Organizations looking for an advanced...