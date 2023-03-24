Mystifly Closes $8M in Pre Series B Funding (Di venerdì 24 marzo 2023) SINGAPORE, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Singapore-based Mystifly, a leading vertical SaaS & marketplace provider for the airline industry announced today the conclusion of Pre Series B Funding with CSVP (Cornerstone Venture Partners) bringing the total of this round to $8 million combined with earlier investments from RSI Fund I. LLC (a subsidiary of Recruit Co. Ltd.), Jenfi & Crusade Partners among others. Mystifly's API first, innovative SaaS and marketplace platform for all stakeholders in the travel distribution value chain. It enables Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), and travel intermediaries to access a vast inventory of airfares (with or without commercial agreements with airlines), including LCC (Low-Cost Carriers), NDC (New Distribution Capabilities) and GDSs (Global Distribution Systems) while also ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
