Zendure Announces BOÉ Motorsports Sponsorship

Zendure Announces

Zendure Announces BOÉ Motorsports Sponsorship (Di giovedì 23 marzo 2023) PORTIMÃO, Portugal, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Zendure, one of the fastest-growing global energy tech start-ups, announced its partnership with MotoGP™'s BOÉ Motorsports racing team as a core sponsor for the 2023 Moto3 World Championship. This partnership marks the start of a long-term collaboration between Zendure and BOÉ Motorsports in the spirit of being "first on the throttle and last on the brakes," both with fans that are passionate and always on-the-go. BOÉ Motorsports is one of the leading Moto3 World Championship teams in pre-season testing. During the race, Zendure will be supporting racers David Muñoz and Ana Carrasco who finished the official pre-season tests in Portimão with impressive results. José Ángel Gutiérrez Boé, CEO of the BOÉ states, "Zendure ...
