Zama Selected as Finalist for RSA Conference 2023 Innovation Sandbox Contest

Zama Selected

Zama Selected as Finalist for RSA Conference 2023 Innovation Sandbox Contest (Di giovedì 23 marzo 2023) French Startup is Recognized for Groundbreaking Work on Homomorphic Encryption PARIS, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Zama has been named one of 10 Finalists for the RSA Conference2023 Innovation Sandbox Contest for its work on Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE). Zama will present its technology and solution to a panel of renowned industry judges and a live in-person audience on Monday, April 24 at RSA Conference 2023 in San Francisco.   Since 2005, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox has served as a platform for the most promising young cybersecurity companies to showcase their groundbreaking technologies and compete for the title of "Most Innovative Startup." The ...
