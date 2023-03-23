Zama Selected as Finalist for RSA Conference 2023 Innovation Sandbox Contest

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 23 marzo 2023) French Startup is Recognized for Groundbreaking Work on Homomorphic Encryption PARIS, March 23,/PRNewswire/has been named one of 10s for the RSAfor its work on Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE).will present its technology and solution to a panel of renowned industry judges and a live in-person audience on Monday, April 24 at RSAin San Francisco. Since 2005, the RSAChas served as a platform for the most promising young cybersecurity companies to showcase their groundbreaking technologies and compete for the title of "Most Innovative Startup." The ...