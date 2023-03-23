POKÉMON - IN ARRIVO LA NUOVA ESPANSIONE SCARLATTO E VIOLETTOFARMING SIMULATOR 23 SU NINTENDO SWITCHLEGO 2K Drive disponibile in tutto da19 MaggioCall of Duty: Mobile - Stagione 3: RUSH arriva il 30 marzoProscenic - in offerta tanti prodottiLa spedizione punitiva del padre : da uno spinello alla 13enne e la ...FRITZ! Repeater 3000 Recensione Perché è preferibile evitare di dormire subito dopo i pasti?Anticipazioni Amici 22 : chi rischia di uscire invece nella seconda ...Chi ha ucciso il 18enne Francesco Pio Maimone non deve uscire mai più ...Ultime Blog

WordUp | an AI-based English learning App | Introduces Fantasy Chat

WordUp based

WordUp, an AI-based English learning App, Introduces Fantasy Chat (Di giovedì 23 marzo 2023) LONDON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Over 1.5 billion people speak English as a second language. They are naturally at a disadvantage compared to native speakers in a globalised world where English is what connects people to opportunities. WordUp's vision is to level the playing field. It's an AI-based English learning App, used by millions, with a simple but novel core idea: English has 200,000 words. You'll never hear 95% of them. 5% is enough for a perfect vocabulary. But which 5%, depends on your unique life, profession, hobbies,... WordUp helps you discover exactly the words that matter to you, sorted by their importance (usage frequency), giving you the most possible value per learning minute. Their latest release as of 17 ...
