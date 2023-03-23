PICO: arriva FITXR, l'app di fitness VRPuzzle Bobble Everybubble arriva a maggioAggiornamento gratuito per DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2TOWER OF FANTASY - nuovi dettagli sull'espaisione Under The Grand SeaPOKÉMON - IN ARRIVO LA NUOVA ESPANSIONE SCARLATTO E VIOLETTOFARMING SIMULATOR 23 SU NINTENDO SWITCHLEGO 2K Drive disponibile in tutto da19 MaggioCall of Duty: Mobile - Stagione 3: RUSH arriva il 30 marzoProscenic - in offerta tanti prodottiLa spedizione punitiva del padre : da uno spinello alla 13enne e la ...Ultime Blog

Wemade CEO Henry Chang shares inter-game economy vision at GDC 2023

Wemade CEO

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Wemade CEO Henry Chang shares inter-game economy vision at GDC 2023 (Di giovedì 23 marzo 2023) SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/

With much of the conversation at this year's game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco focusing on the myriad of ways in which the gaming industry could evolve, Wemade CEO Henry Chang's "The Future of Gaming: inter-game Play and Beyond" keynote proved to be a timely one. Henry spoke in detail about how innovators including game developers and studios are building the future of games by utilizing blockchain technology to create a seamless inter-game economy powered by unfettered play in-and-between games across all platforms. Other keynote highlights include: What blockchain technology can do The ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

WEMADE showcases Future of Gaming at 2023 Game Developers Conference

In his keynote on "The Future of Gaming: Inter - game Play and Beyond", WEMADE CEO Henry Chang will share how innovators including game developers and studios are building the future of games by ...

WEMADE showcases Future of Gaming at 2023 Game Developers Conference

In his keynote on "The Future of Gaming: Inter - game Play and Beyond", WEMADE CEO Henry Chang will share how innovators including game developers and studios are building the future of games by ...

No! Moderna non aveva prodotto 100.000 dosi di vaccino anti Covid ...  Open

Wemade Co., Ltd: Wemade CEO Henry Chang shares inter-game economy vision at GDC 2023

Blockchain technology can add fun by connecting well-designed in-game economy with reality Economies of MIR4 and MIR M are connected to build inter-game economy and inter-game play WEMIX PLAY, where ...

Wemade CEO Henry Chang shares inter-game economy vision at GDC 2023

Wemade CEO Henry Chang's "The Future of Gaming: Inter-game Play and Beyond" keynote proved to be a timely one. Henry spoke in detail about how innovators including game developers and studios are ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Wemade CEO
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Wemade CEO Wemade Henry Chang shares inter