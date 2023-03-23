Wemade CEO Henry Chang shares inter-game economy vision at GDC 2023 (Di giovedì 23 marzo 2023) SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/
With much of the conversation at this year's game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco focusing on the myriad of ways in which the gaming industry could evolve, Wemade CEO Henry Chang's "The Future of Gaming: inter-game Play and Beyond" keynote proved to be a timely one. Henry spoke in detail about how innovators including game developers and studios are building the future of games by utilizing blockchain technology to create a seamless inter-game economy powered by unfettered play in-and-between games across all platforms. Other keynote highlights include: What blockchain technology can do The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Wemade Co., Ltd: Wemade CEO Henry Chang shares inter-game economy vision at GDC 2023Blockchain technology can add fun by connecting well-designed in-game economy with reality Economies of MIR4 and MIR M are connected to build inter-game economy and inter-game play WEMIX PLAY, where ...
