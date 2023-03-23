TCL Announces 2023 Global Sponsorships Highlighting the Powerful Connection Between Technology and Sports

(Di giovedì 23 marzo 2023) Utilizing innovative Mini LED and QLED TV offerings to unite fans as they experience new realms of entertainment together. HONG KONG, March 23,/PRNewswire/TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brand, today demonstrated its commitment to its customers and one of the globes most commonly shared passions, with the announcement of several high-profile, spanning a variety of disciplines across multiple markets. As a brand on a mission to inspire greatness, TCL understands the impact sport has on the hearts and lives of people from all corners of the world. Harnessing the power ofto make watchingmore enjoyable and entertaining than ever before, TCL aims to bring people together to celebrate meaningful moments and revel in the ...

... including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO,and ... Continua a leggere Universal HydrogenCollaboration in Japan to Study Green Hydrogen Supply ...... a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense;; Bang & Olufsen; Toshiba; and others, the company delivers ... a global IoT solutions provider, todayits participation in this... Continua a leggere ...22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - -, one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics brand,its latest ranking of Global Top 2 TV Brand according to OMDIA'...

BOE potrebbe presto diventare il terzo produttore di pannelli TV OLED HDblog

Utilizing innovative Mini LED and QLED TV offerings to unite fans as they experience new realms of entertainment together. HONG KONG, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading consumer electronics ...HONG KONG, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ -- TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brand, today demonstrated its commitment to its customers and one of the globes most commonly ...