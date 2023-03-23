WILD HEARTS - secondo aggiornamento introduce il nuovo Kemono ...DLSS e Game Ready Driver - aggiornamenti per vati titoliIntel - nuova piattaforma vPro con Intel Core di tredicesima ...Apex Legends - evento collezione squadra del soleXiaomi lancia la nuova Redmi Note 12 SeriesPICO: arriva FITXR, l'app di fitness VRPuzzle Bobble Everybubble arriva a maggioAggiornamento gratuito per DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2TOWER OF FANTASY - nuovi dettagli sull'espaisione Under The Grand SeaPOKÉMON - IN ARRIVO LA NUOVA ESPANSIONE SCARLATTO E VIOLETTOUltime Blog

RISULTATI: MLW Underground 21.03.2023 (Di giovedì 23 marzo 2023) I RISULTATI del nuovo TV Show della MLW, andato in scena a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: MLW World Heavyweight Title MatchAlex Hammerstone (c) batte Jacob Fatu (16:41) e mantiene il Titolo MLW Women’s World Featherweight Title MatchTaya Valkyrie (w/John Hennigan & Sam Adonis) (c) batte Billie Starkz (7:28) e mantiene il Titolo
