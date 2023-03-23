Pylontech's Marine Lithium-ion Battery System Receives JET Certificate in Japan (Di giovedì 23 marzo 2023) SHANGHAI, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On March 10, 2023, Pylon Technologies Co., Ltd. ("Pylontech") (Stock No. 688063) announced that its Marine Lithium-ion Battery System received JET Certificate in Japan. This Certificate, issued on the basis of JIS C 8715-2: 2019, is another sign of recognition to Pylontech in Japanese market after the receipt of JET Certificate of 37Ah single Battery cell (model: 37PN) and S-Mark of Force H2 energy storage System. JET sets higher technical standards for Marine Lithium-ion Battery Systems because of its harsh operating environment. This ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
