FRITZ! Repeater 3000 Recensione Perché è preferibile evitare di dormire subito dopo i pasti?Anticipazioni Amici 22 : chi rischia di uscire invece nella seconda ...Chi ha ucciso il 18enne Francesco Pio Maimone non deve uscire mai più ...Virginia : evadono scavando tunnel e vanno al ristorante vicino al ...Dungeons & Dragons - Annunciato il D&D DirectMighty DOOM di Alpha Dog Games disponibileNWSL e UWCL ORA DISPONIBILI IN EA SPORTSTM FIFA 23Fire Emblem Engage - arriva l'ultimo pacchetto di espansioneR1SE / Open Beta - BENVENUTI NEL FUTURO DEL MOTORSPORTUltime Blog

Pylontech' s Marine Lithium-ion Battery System Receives JET Certificate in Japan

Pylontech Marine

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Pylontech's Marine Lithium-ion Battery System Receives JET Certificate in Japan (Di giovedì 23 marzo 2023) SHANGHAI, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 On March 10, 2023, Pylon Technologies Co., Ltd. ("Pylontech") (Stock No. 688063) announced that its Marine Lithium-ion Battery System received JET Certificate in Japan. This Certificate, issued on the basis of JIS C 8715-2: 2019, is another sign of recognition to Pylontech in Japanese market after the receipt of JET Certificate of 37Ah single Battery cell (model: 37PN) and S-Mark of Force H2 energy storage System. JET sets higher technical standards for Marine Lithium-ion Battery Systems because of its harsh operating environment. This ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Pylontech's Marine Lithium - ion Battery System Receives JET Certificate in Japan

This receipt of JET certificate indicates Pylontech's entry into the marine battery market and echoes its commitment to accelerating carbon neutrality in Japan. With a vertically integrated industry ...

Pylontech's Marine Lithium - ion Battery System Receives JET Certificate in Japan

This receipt of JET certificate indicates Pylontech's entry into the marine battery market and echoes its commitment to accelerating carbon neutrality in Japan. With a vertically integrated industry ...

Pylontech's Marine Lithium-ion Battery System Receives JET Certificate in Japan

Pylon Technologies Co., Ltd. ("Pylontech") (Stock No. 688063) announced that its marine lithium-ion battery system received JET certificate in Japan. This certificate, issued on the basis of JIS C ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Pylontech Marine
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Pylontech Marine Pylontech Marine Lithium Battery System