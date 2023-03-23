LIVE Conegliano-Fenerbahce 23-25, Champions League volley femminile in DIRETTA: le Pantere rimontano ma non basta (Di giovedì 23 marzo 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 21:02 Conegliano adesso è ufficialmente con le spalle a muro, non può perdere più neanche un parziale. Purtroppo pesa il parziale di 1-9 iniziale, per il resto del set Conegliano ha giocato addirittura meglio, sbagliando meno rispetto alle turche. Bisogna iniziare a limitare Ana Cristina (80% in attacco) e Fedorovtseva (57% in attacco), quest’ultima è stata letteralmente devastante dai nove metri con 4 ace. Bene Fahr (4 punti) e Haak per Conegliano, Robinson-Cook deve assolutamente salire di colpi in attacco. 23-25 Mani-out di Ana Cristina. 23-24 Plummer sfonda sulle mani del muro da posto due. 22-24 Diagonale nei due metri di Ana Cristina, due set-point per il Fenerbahce. 22-23 DIAGONALE DI PLUMMER! Conegliano a -1! 21-23 Haak ... Leggi su oasport (Di giovedì 23 marzo 2023) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA21:02adesso è ufficialmente con le spalle a muro, non può perdere più neanche un parziale. Purtroppo pesa il parziale di 1-9 iniziale, per il resto del setha giocato addirittura meglio, sbagliando meno rispetto alle turche. Bisogna iniziare a limitare Ana Cristina (80% in attacco) e Fedorovtseva (57% in attacco), quest’ultima è stata letteralmente devastante dai nove metri con 4 ace. Bene Fahr (4 punti) e Haak per, Robinson-Cook deve assolutamente salire di colpi in attacco. 23-25 Mani-out di Ana Cristina. 23-24 Plummer sfonda sulle mani del muro da posto due. 22-24 Diagonale nei due metri di Ana Cristina, due set-point per il. 22-23 DIAGONALE DI PLUMMER!a -1! 21-23 Haak ...

Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... nikki_gsmith : LIVE | A. Carraro Imoco CONEGLIANO vs. Fenerbahce Opet ISTANBUL | CEV Ch... - grrilker : LIVE | A. Carraro Imoco CONEGLIANO vs. Fenerbahce Opet ISTANBUL | CEV Ch... - infoitsport : LIVE Conegliano-Fenerbahce, Champions League volley femminile in DIRETTA - AllMusicItalia : Renato Zero ha dato il via al suo tour con cinque live sold out a Firenze e Conegliano. Per festeggiare si aggiunge… - AllMusicItalia : Renato Zero ha dato il via al suo tour con cinque live sold out a Firenze e Conegliano. Per festeggiare ecco un nuo… -