POKÉMON - IN ARRIVO LA NUOVA ESPANSIONE SCARLATTO E VIOLETTOFARMING SIMULATOR 23 SU NINTENDO SWITCHLEGO 2K Drive disponibile in tutto da19 MaggioCall of Duty: Mobile - Stagione 3: RUSH arriva il 30 marzoProscenic - in offerta tanti prodottiLa spedizione punitiva del padre : da uno spinello alla 13enne e la ...FRITZ! Repeater 3000 Recensione Perché è preferibile evitare di dormire subito dopo i pasti?Anticipazioni Amici 22 : chi rischia di uscire invece nella seconda ...Chi ha ucciso il 18enne Francesco Pio Maimone non deve uscire mai più ...Ultime Blog

i2i Systems Successfully Meets Strict SLAs of Major Telecom Customer with Volt Active Data

i2i Systems

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
i2i Systems Successfully Meets Strict SLAs of Major Telecom Customer with Volt Active Data (Di giovedì 23 marzo 2023) Leading International IT Company Replaces Oracle with Volt to Meet Requirements Around Scalability, Availability, and Geo-Redundancy BEDFORD, Mass., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Volt Active Data, the only no-compromise Data platform built to support applications that require speed, scale, and consistency — all at once — today announced that i2i Systems can now Successfully support a global telco Customer headquartered in Turkey after running into challenges with Oracle Times Ten. "When we saw the demanding SLAs from our Customer, a leading global Telecom operator, we knew it was going to be too expensive and time-consuming to deliver this with ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Borsino Immobiliare della Logistica: lo strumento di analisi sul ...  Logisticamente.it

In Celebration of Financial Literacy Month, CFP Patricia Stallworth Offers Webinars to Help Women Fill the Wealth Gap

According to a 2017 report by Closing the Women's Wealth Gap, U.S. women own... at 08:45 i2i Systems Successfully Meets Strict SLAs of Major Telecom Customer with Volt Active Data Volt Active Data, ...

i2i Systems Successfully Meets Strict SLAs of Major Telecom Customer with Volt Active Data

March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volt Active Data, the only no-compromise data platform built to support applications that require speed, scale, and consistency — all at once — today announced that i2i ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : i2i Systems
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : i2i Systems Systems Successfully Meets Strict SLAs