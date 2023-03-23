FRITZ! Repeater 3000 Recensione Perché è preferibile evitare di dormire subito dopo i pasti?Anticipazioni Amici 22 : chi rischia di uscire invece nella seconda ...Chi ha ucciso il 18enne Francesco Pio Maimone non deve uscire mai più ...Virginia : evadono scavando tunnel e vanno al ristorante vicino al ...Dungeons & Dragons - Annunciato il D&D DirectMighty DOOM di Alpha Dog Games disponibileNWSL e UWCL ORA DISPONIBILI IN EA SPORTSTM FIFA 23Fire Emblem Engage - arriva l'ultimo pacchetto di espansioneR1SE / Open Beta - BENVENUTI NEL FUTURO DEL MOTORSPORTUltime Blog

Huma receives world' s first and only multi-condition EU MDR Class IIb regulatory approval for its configurable SaMD disease management platform

Huma receives

Huma receives world's first and only multi-condition EU MDR Class IIb regulatory approval for its configurable SaMD disease management platform (Di giovedì 23 marzo 2023) NEW YORK and LONDON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Huma Therapeutics ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, today announced that it has become the only company in the world to receive EU MDR 2017/745 Class IIb certification for a disease agnostic Software as a Medical Device (SaMD)1. This level of regulatory certification makes Huma's technology the highest Classified configurable disease agnostic platform in the sector today. The company's SaMD platform powers digital health pathways through which data are collected from patients for self-management or to be assessed centrally by clinicians.
Huma receives world’s first and only multi-condition EU MDR Class IIb regulatory approval for its configurable SaMD disease management platform

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huma Therapeutics ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, today announced that it ...
