Flatburn, an environmental monitoring device: the joint research between FAE Technology Spa and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Di giovedì 23 marzo 2023) Gazzaniga. FAE Technology Spa – innovative medium-sized business, which works in the realm of design, prototyping, engineering, and production of solutions for the integrated electronic sector, participated in the development of the new device Flatburn, released with open source-licence by Senseable City Lab of Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Flatburn consists of a system self-powered by solar energy, installed on road-vehicles like buses and cars, whose purpose is to detect properties like air quality, energy efficiency of buildings, acoustic impact, and humidity. The innovation initiates a new phase of the project City Scanner, and it represents the outcome of the joint research with the ...Leggi su bergamonews
