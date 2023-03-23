POKÉMON - IN ARRIVO LA NUOVA ESPANSIONE SCARLATTO E VIOLETTOFARMING SIMULATOR 23 SU NINTENDO SWITCHLEGO 2K Drive disponibile in tutto da19 MaggioCall of Duty: Mobile - Stagione 3: RUSH arriva il 30 marzoProscenic - in offerta tanti prodottiLa spedizione punitiva del padre : da uno spinello alla 13enne e la ...FRITZ! Repeater 3000 Recensione Perché è preferibile evitare di dormire subito dopo i pasti?Anticipazioni Amici 22 : chi rischia di uscire invece nella seconda ...Chi ha ucciso il 18enne Francesco Pio Maimone non deve uscire mai più ...Ultime Blog

FII Institute Announces Featured Speakers for Global PRIORITY Summit in Miami

FII Institute

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
FII Institute Announces Featured Speakers for Global PRIORITY Summit in Miami (Di giovedì 23 marzo 2023) The Speakers represent a diverse and highly motivated group chosen to address the world's most pressing problems. RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute has announced the confirmed Speakers at the Global PRIORITY Summit who will discuss humanity's most pressing issues in our evolving world. Taking place at the famed Faena Hotel in Miami Beach on March 30th & 31st, 2023, the Summit is held in partnership with the Mayor of the City of Miami, Francis X. Suarez.   The one-and-a-half day Summit will include over 25 panels moderated by leaders such as Dina Powell McCormick, Global Head of Sovereign Institutional Business & Sustainability ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

twitter Vai agli ultimi Twett sull'argomento... EmilianoCarusel : @contu_f @stebellentani Qui: - luchi50135 : Renzi sarà tra gli speaker dell’evento organizzato dal FII Institute a Miami il 30 e 31 marzo.Renzi siede nel “boar… - luchi50135 : Renzi Valigia pronta Direzione Florida Bye bye Carletto Renzi va a Miami per Bin Salman KERMESSE PREVISTAIL 30-31 M… - mattiamattiaaa : che da poco ha confermato la presenza del senatore tra gli speaker, è il solito FII Institute, ovvero l’ente legato… -

arabia viva! il trombettiere del rinascimento arabo renzi volera' a miami a fine mese per bin salman

E a organizzare la kermesse è l'FII Institute. Ovvero ...

Matteo Renzi va a Miami per Bin Salman: l'evento dell'FII Institute a fine marzo

Matteo Renzi volerà a Miami in Florida a fine mese. L'evento si chiama "Priority " A Roadmap for homanity in the challenging time". E a organizzare la kermesse è l'FII Institute. Ovvero l'ente legato a un fondo sovrano saudita nel cui board of trustees siede lo stesso Renzi. A parlarne oggi è Il Fatto Quotididano , che ricorda che il compenso del senatore di ...

FII Institute Hosting Global PRIORITY Summit in Miami This March

Beyond fostering crucial dialogue behind these issues, FII Institute has invested directly to organizations creating change like Red Sea Farms, which designs sustainable agriculture technology, and ...

Matteo Renzi va a Miami per Bin Salman: l'evento dell'FII Institute a ...  Open

Future Investment Initiative Institute: FII Institute Announces Featured Speakers for Global PRIORITY Summit in Miami

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute has announced the confirmed speakers at the Global PRIORITY Summit who will discuss humanity's ...

FII Institute Announces Featured Speakers for Global PRIORITY Summit in Miami

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute has announced the confirmed speakers at the Global PRIORITY Summit who will discuss humanity's ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : FII Institute
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : FII Institute Institute Announces Featured Speakers Global