Astronergy - popular in markets | top in brand

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 23 marzo 2023) HANGZHOU, China, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/On March 23, EUPD Research awardedthe 'TOPPV 2023' seal for the German market at Key Energy – an important energy transition expo in Europe. This win made thebooth the core of the show, demonstrating's bright performance in the German market and European region. Globally recognized as a leading certification body within the PV industry, EUPD Research has over 20 years of experience in measuring and analyzing installer and end-userawareness. The 'TOPPV' awarded by it enjoys a high reputation and great recognition in the PV industry. Recognizingas a Topin the PV module category, the seal was presented by Daniel Fuchs, Vice President ...