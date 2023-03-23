Astronergy - popular in markets | top in brand

POKÉMON - IN ARRIVO LA NUOVA ESPANSIONE SCARLATTO E VIOLETTOFARMING SIMULATOR 23 SU NINTENDO SWITCHLEGO 2K Drive disponibile in tutto da19 MaggioCall of Duty: Mobile - Stagione 3: RUSH arriva il 30 marzoProscenic - in offerta tanti prodottiLa spedizione punitiva del padre : da uno spinello alla 13enne e la ...FRITZ! Repeater 3000 Recensione Perché è preferibile evitare di dormire subito dopo i pasti?Anticipazioni Amici 22 : chi rischia di uscire invece nella seconda ...Chi ha ucciso il 18enne Francesco Pio Maimone non deve uscire mai più ...Ultime Blog

HANGZHOU, China, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 On March 23, EUPD Research awarded Astronergy the 'TOP brand PV 2023' seal for the German market at Key Energy – an important energy transition expo in Europe. This win made the Astronergy booth the core of the show, demonstrating Astronergy's bright performance in the German market and European region. Globally recognized as a leading certification body within the PV industry, EUPD Research has over 20 years of experience in measuring and analyzing installer and end-user brand awareness. The 'TOP brand PV' awarded by it enjoys a high reputation and great recognition in the PV industry. Recognizing Astronergy as a Top brand in the PV module category, the seal was presented by Daniel Fuchs, Vice President ...
Covid, Oms: “Boom di contagi in India con variante Arturo”  Local Page

