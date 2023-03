All-new PXG 0311 GEN6 Golf Clubs Flat-out Perform (Di giovedì 23 marzo 2023) PXG 0311 GEN6 Drivers, Fairway Woods, Hybrids, & Irons Are Engineered to Elevate Every Golfer's Game from Tee to Green SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/



PXG goes from strength to strength with the introduction of new PXG® 0311® GEN6 Golf Clubs. Blazing fast, beyond forgiving, and absolutely stunning, PXG 0311 GEN6 Drivers, Fairways, Hybrids, and Irons are loaded with advanced technologies, are made from top-quality materials, and include the most impactful precision weighting system in the Golf industry. With PXG's latest release, the company honed in on mishit Performance. From head design to face material, shape, and thickness to adjustable weighting and robotic polishing, PXG ...

