AFC Energy launches new advanced "Ammonia to Hydrogen" cracker technology (Di giovedì 23 marzo 2023) cracker development is essential for Europe to unlock Ammonia's potential LONDON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/
AFC Energy has today launched its new Ammonia cracker technology platform – an innovative new Hydrogen generation solution that aims to unlock the value of Ammonia as a Hydrogen carrier fuel across European and Asian Energy markets. AFC Energy's technology platform will help overcome challenges related to Hydrogen generation, storage, and transport. It will pave the way for greater usage of green Hydrogen in hard-to-abate industries that are seeking to decarbonise.
AFC Energy launches advanced ammonia to hydrogen techAFC Energy PLC (AIM:AFC, OTC:AFGYF) has announced the launch of its new ammonia cracking technology, saying the new hydrogen generation system would be key in the growing market. Ammonia cracking is ...
