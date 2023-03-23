AEW: Hangman Page coinvolge l’Elite nella sua guerra con il BBC (Di giovedì 23 marzo 2023) La storyline che sembra portare il Adam Page a riunirsi a Kenny Omega e agli Young Bucks nell’Elite ha fatto un altro passo avanti nell’episodio di ieri sera di Dynamite. La puntata si è aperta con i Bucks trasportati in un’ambulanza dopo essere stati attaccati da assalitori sconosciuti e con Page che ha scelto di andare con loro in ospedale dato che Kenny Omega doveva rimanere per il suo main event non-title match con l’AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo. Ma questo è stato solo l’inizio di una storyline che è stata aggiornata nel corso delle due ore di show. #AEWDynamite starting with some disturbing scenes as the @youngbucks are being taken to the hospital, with #HangmanPage accompanying. Tune in to @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/MDXaqBtzdy— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Being The Elite #339 - Report AEW The Shield Of Wrestling
7 Ups & 4 Downs From AEW Dynamite (22 Mar - Review)The closing moments of Dynamite were imperfect pending the response to what happens when Kenny Omega or anybody close to him reveals that Don Callis was being a lying snake. Hangman Page returning ...
Adam Cole's Big AEW Comeback Opponent Is...This will be the first time Cole has stepped between the ropes since AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door last June, when he was injured in an IWGP World Heavyweight Title four-way with 'Hangman' Adam Page, ...
AEW HangmanSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEW Hangman