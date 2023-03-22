Cursed Mansion - una nuova data di uscitaLG ULTRAGEAR OLED ARRIVANO IN ITALIAWorld of Warcraft: Dragonflight - Ritorno all'Isola Proibita ...Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II e Warzone 2.0 TrailerNVIDIA - tutte le novità del GTC 2023Aiuti sulle bollette di luce e gas scadenza 31 Marzo : cosa farà il ...Ciccio e Tore, i due fratellini di Gravina di Puglia : la mamma ...Allarme Onu Acqua : rischio crisi globale imminenteI segreti per un bagno rilassante: consigli pratici e prodotti da ...Tutti i vantaggi delle bottiglie d'acqua personalizzateUltime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road | Shenzhen | Madrid trade promotion conference held | contracting 13 investment projects

Xinhua Silk

Xinhua Silk Road: Shenzhen, Madrid trade promotion conference held, contracting 13 investment projects (Di mercoledì 22 marzo 2023) BEIJING, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/

China (Shenzhen) -Spain (Madrid) Economic and trade Cooperation and Exchange conference hosted by the Shenzhen Municipal People's Government was recently held in Madrid, the capital of Spain. The event witnessed signing of 13 cooperation projects in fields of commerce and trade, new energy vehicles, communications, finance, sports and others, with investment totaling about 1 billion euros. In recent years, China-Spain economic and trade relations have made solid progress. The volume of trade of goods between China and Spain exceeded 50 billion U.S. dollars for the first time in 2022, maintaining a good momentum of development. Qin Weizhong, Mayor ...
