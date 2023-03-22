Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 22 marzo 2023) BEIJING, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/City in southeast'sProvince will holdindustrialandthis year to inject new vitality and momentum into itseconomic and social, revealed city officials at a press conference held in Beijing on Monday. Theseandinclude the 5th) International Decoration & Building Materials Expo, the 24thFootwear & the 7thIndustry Internationalition,, the 7th Cross-Strait Food Fair & the 10th ...