Xinhua Silk Road: SE China Fujian's Jinjiang plans multiple expos, sports events to boost high-quality development (Di mercoledì 22 marzo 2023) BEIJING, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Jinjiang City in southeast China's Fujian Province will hold multiple industrial expos and sports events this year to inject new vitality and momentum into its high-quality economic and social development, revealed city officials at a press conference held in Beijing on Monday. These expos and sports events include the 5th China (Jinjiang) International Decoration & Building Materials Expo, the 24th Jinjiang Footwear & the 7th sports Industry International exposition, China, the 7th Cross-Strait Food Fair & the 10th ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Jinjiang City in southeast China's Fujian Province will hold multiple industrial expos and sports events this year to inject new vitality and momentum into its high-quality economic and social development, revealed city officials at a press conference held in Beijing on Monday. These expos and sports events include the 5th China (Jinjiang) International Decoration & Building Materials Expo, the 24th Jinjiang Footwear & the 7th sports Industry International exposition, China, the 7th Cross-Strait Food Fair & the 10th ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Xinhua Silk Road : Chinese machinery equipment maker Zoomlion inks deals totaling RMB600 mln at CONEXPO-CON/AGG
Xinhua Silk Road : Shenzhen - Madrid trade promotion conference held - contracting 13 investment projects
Xinhua Silk Road : Shenzhen - Madrid trade promotion conference held - contracting 13 investment projects
Xinhua Silk Road : Yubei District of China's Chongqing increases efforts to complete industrial chains and boost investment
Xinhua Silk Road : Global poetry and prose competition awards ceremony held in E. China to commemorate Laozi
Xinhua Silk Road : Exhibition on Dehua porcelain spurs ceramics craze in Malaysia
Xinhua Silk Road: SE China Fujian's Jinjiang plans multiple expos, sports events to boost high - quality developmentOriginal link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/333289.html Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2037902/Jinjiang.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk -...
Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese machinery equipment maker Zoomlion inks deals totaling RMB600 mln at CONEXPO - CON/AGGOriginal link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/333291.html Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2037903/Zoomlion.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk -...
Xinhua Silk Road: Shenzhen, Madrid trade promotion conference held, contracting 13 investment projectsOriginal link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/333298.html Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2037923/Shenzhen.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk -...
Xinhua Silk Road: Shenzhen, Madrid trade promotion conference ... Padova News
Iraq, Turkey to build transportation corridor linking Basra to Turkish borderBaghdad has been urging Ankara to secure Iraqi water share from the Tigris and Euphrates rivers which originate from Turkey, as Iraq often suffers from drought, Xinhua news agency reported.
Xinhua Silk Road: SE China Fujian's Jinjiang plans multiple expos, sports events to boost high-quality developmentBEIJING, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jinjiang City in southeast China's Fujian Province will hold multiple industrial expos and sports events this ...
Xinhua SilkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk