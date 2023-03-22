Xinhua Silk Road | Chinese machinery equipment maker Zoomlion inks deals totaling RMB600 mln at CONEXPO-CON AGG

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 22 marzo 2023) BEIJING, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/Heavy Industry Science and Technology (, 000157.SZ) presented 22 products at-CON/AGG, North America's largest construction trade show, with signedand tentative600 million yuan (about 87.1 million U.S. dollars) in the first three days of the week-long event. The trade show is held triennially in Las Vegas. Compared with the previous show,expanded exhibition products by nearly 60 percent this time, covering products and parts of seven categories.showed its competency in the sections of concrete, mobile crane ...