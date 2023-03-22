Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese machinery equipment maker Zoomlion inks deals totaling RMB600 mln at CONEXPO-CON/AGG (Di mercoledì 22 marzo 2023) BEIJING, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Chinese machinery equipment maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (Zoomlion, 000157.SZ) presented 22 products at CONEXPO-CON/AGG, North America's largest construction trade show, with signed deals and tentative deals totaling 600 million yuan (about 87.1 million U.S. dollars) in the first three days of the week-long event. The trade show is held triennially in Las Vegas. Compared with the previous show, Zoomlion expanded exhibition products by nearly 60 percent this time, covering products and parts of seven categories. Zoomlion showed its competency in the sections of concrete machinery, mobile crane ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Xinhua Silk Road : SE China Fujian's Jinjiang plans multiple expos - sports events to boost high-quality development
Xinhua Silk Road : Shenzhen - Madrid trade promotion conference held - contracting 13 investment projects
Xinhua Silk Road : Yubei District of China's Chongqing increases efforts to complete industrial chains and boost investment
Xinhua Silk Road : Global poetry and prose competition awards ceremony held in E. China to commemorate Laozi
Xinhua Silk Road : Exhibition on Dehua porcelain spurs ceramics craze in Malaysia
Iraq, Turkey to build transportation corridor linking Basra to Turkish borderBaghdad has been urging Ankara to secure Iraqi water share from the Tigris and Euphrates rivers which originate from Turkey, as Iraq often suffers from drought, Xinhua news agency reported.
Oriental Yuhong and BRICC Look at New Opportunities for "Going Global"In February 2023, the eighth class of leading talents in international production capacity cooperation, led by Yang Guang, Director of the Silk Road Promotion Center for International Production ...
