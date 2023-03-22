R1SE / Open Beta - BENVENUTI NEL FUTURO DEL MOTORSPORTASUS annuncia promozioni sulla linea TUF GamingCursed Mansion - una nuova data di uscitaLG ULTRAGEAR OLED ARRIVANO IN ITALIAWorld of Warcraft: Dragonflight - Ritorno all'Isola Proibita ...Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II e Warzone 2.0 TrailerNVIDIA - tutte le novità del GTC 2023Aiuti sulle bollette di luce e gas scadenza 31 Marzo : cosa farà il ...Ciccio e Tore, i due fratellini di Gravina di Puglia : la mamma ...Allarme Onu Acqua : rischio crisi globale imminenteUltime Blog

WWE | I Gallus difenderanno i titoli di coppia di NXT in un Triple Treath Match a Stand & Deliver

WWE Gallus

WWE: I Gallus difenderanno i titoli di coppia di NXT in un Triple Treath Match a Stand & Deliver (Di mercoledì 22 marzo 2023) Manca sempre meno a Stand &; Deliver, il Premium Live Event più importante nella programmazione di NXT che aprirà il ‘WrestleMania Weekend’ nella splendida cornice della Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles. Nell’ultimo episodio di NXT è stato ufficializzato un Match titolato in vista del grande evento, il tutto è nato in una maniera a dir poco esilarante. Match ufficializzato all’interno di un pub! In vista di Stand &; Deliver non poteva mancare il Match con in palio i titoli di coppia di NXT, i Gallus dovranno difendere le cinture in un Triple Treath Match. I team sfidanti saranno i Creed Brothers e Tony D’Angelo ...
