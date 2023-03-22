Vumetric Launches Innovative PTaaS Platform to Streamline and Modernize Penetration Testing

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 22 marzo 2023) TORONTO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/Cybersecurity, a leading provider ofservices, is pleased to announce the launch of its groundbreakingas-a-Service (. Designed to simplify andcybersecurity assessments for organizations of all sizes, theis a direct result of's 25 years of industry experience. Therevolutionizes theprocess by providing self-service capabilities that allow organizations to schedule and manage assessments on-demand. The's ...