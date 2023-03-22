Vumetric Launches Innovative PTaaS Platform to Streamline and Modernize Penetration Testing

R1SE / Open Beta - BENVENUTI NEL FUTURO DEL MOTORSPORTASUS annuncia promozioni sulla linea TUF GamingCursed Mansion - una nuova data di uscitaLG ULTRAGEAR OLED ARRIVANO IN ITALIAWorld of Warcraft: Dragonflight - Ritorno all'Isola Proibita ...Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II e Warzone 2.0 TrailerNVIDIA - tutte le novità del GTC 2023Aiuti sulle bollette di luce e gas scadenza 31 Marzo : cosa farà il ...Ciccio e Tore, i due fratellini di Gravina di Puglia : la mamma ...Allarme Onu Acqua : rischio crisi globale imminenteUltime Blog

TORONTO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Vumetric Cybersecurity, a leading provider of Penetration Testing services, is pleased to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Penetration Testing as-a-Service (PTaaS) Platform. Designed to simplify and Modernize cybersecurity assessments for organizations of all sizes, the PTaaS Platform is a direct result of Vumetric's 25 years of industry experience. The Vumetric PTaaS Platform revolutionizes the Penetration Testing process by providing self-service capabilities that allow organizations to schedule and manage assessments on-demand. The Platform's ...
