Rush Hour 4 | Chris Tucker conferma l' intenzione di realizzare il sequel con Jackie Chan

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 4: Chris Tucker conferma l'intenzione di realizzare il sequel con Jackie Chan (Di mercoledì 22 marzo 2023) Jackie Chan aveva parlato a dicembre dell'intenzione di girare Rush Hour 4 e ora Chris Tucker ha confermato che sarebbe disposto a tornare sul set. Jackie Chan aveva svelato a dicembre che Rush Hour 4 potrebbe essere prodotto e ora Chris Tucker ha confermato che è disposto a tornare sul set per proseguire la saga cinematografica. L'attore, durante la promozione di Air diretto da Ben Affleck, ha infatti parlato del progetto con entusiasmo. Chris Tucker ha parlato di questa fase della sua carriera raccontando: "Vedrete arrivare molte cose buone, ma saranno su un livello totalmente nuovo. Quello è ciò che ...
Rush Hour 4: Chris Tucker conferma l'intenzione di realizzare il sequel con Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan aveva svelato a dicembre che Rush Hour 4 potrebbe essere prodotto e ora Chris Tucker ha confermato che è disposto a tornare sul set per proseguire la saga cinematografica. L'attore, durante la promozione di Air diretto da Ben ...

Rush Hour 4: Chris Tucker conferma l'intenzione di realizzare il sequel con Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan aveva parlato a dicembre dell'intenzione di girare Rush Hour 4 e ora Chris Tucker ha confermato che sarebbe disposto a tornare sul set. NOTIZIA di BEATRICE PAGAN — 22/03/2023 Jackie Chan ...
