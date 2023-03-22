PPTA Welcomes Anita Brikman as new Chief Executive Officer (Di mercoledì 22 marzo 2023) ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Global Executive Board of Directors of the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Anita Brikman as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Association. Anita will officially take up her position on April 17, 2023. Anita comes to PPTA with a wealth of experience in communications and public affairs across a range of health care establishments. Immediately prior to her arrival at PPTA, she fulfilled simultaneous positions as Senior VP, Communications & Public Affairs, at the Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) and Executive Director at the CHPA Educational Foundation ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
